Happy Mail Monday – Witches Brew & MoZiPo Edition

Hello! It’s a mystical, badass kind of day with awesome zine mail from the amazing Nina Zina and Hadass! Check out the witchy, rocking goodness from the other side of the world.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Nina Zina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com
**https://ko-fi.com/echozines
**Lavender Witch – https://lavenderwitch.bandcamp.com/album/awakening
**Lost Luna – https://lostluna.bandcamp.com

*Hadass – https://hadass420.wordpress.com
**https://ko-fi.com/pmsmess

*MoZiPro – https://www.facebook.com/groups/2311811798853000
**https://www.instagram.com/mozipro/

*The Spiffing Brit – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRHXUZ0BxbkU2MYZgsuFgkQ

*Cameraman Ed – https://edtillman.net

