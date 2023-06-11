Call for Submissions: Dungeons and Dragons Zine!

Coin-Operated Press is asking you to roll for initiative and submit your art and writing to our Dungeons and Dragons inspired zine part2!

Roll up a character sheet, grab your dice bag, and bring your chaotic goblin energy to regale us with tales of your party’s adventures, swap stories of your favourite battles, share with us your one-shot game ideas, give us your best gameplay tips, show off your character art, let us see behind the scenes of what it is like to DM a game, create a homebrew stat block you want us to use in our games, snap photos of your character cosplays, or any other Dungeons & Dragons inspired work that you would like to create for our zine!

We are looking for: articles, illustrations, short stories, character sheets, zine excerpts, photography, poetry, game tips, artwork of any medium, battle tales, educational guides, posters, flyers, short essays, homebrew stat blocks, recipes, comic-strips, reviews, one-shot game ideas, informationals, collages, and anything else you can put your imagination to. Ideally, your work will fit on no more than two pages.

The finished zine will be A5 in size and printed in full colour.

Send us your submissions by filling in this Google form: https://forms.gle/7vE74pGAfXWqtvX37

Emailed submissions will not be accepted.

The deadline is midnight BST on Friday 23rd June 2023.

For further information please visit our FAQs https://www.coinoperatedpress.com/call-for-submissions/

If you have any questions please email us at coinoperatedpress@gmail.com