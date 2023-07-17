Posted on by Nyx

All the Lemsip

Hello, dear zine friends.

I have been waaaay too quiet lately, and not willingly.

I wanted to check in and say hello. Things have all kinds of rough recently with the worst fight with strep/double ear infection that I have ever had. I’ve managed to stay out of the hospital, but I’ve spent a lot of time trying to sleep through the worst of it.

While I know I have to just ride out this thing the best I can and actually take care of myself to avoid hospital time, I am sorry that I’m not doing any of the stuff I set out for myself at the beginning of the month.

With any luck, I will be back to it sooner rather than later.

Until then, make some zines, have some fun, and spread a little sunshine.

One Reply to “All the Lemsip”

