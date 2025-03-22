Posted on by Nyx

Call for Submissions: CART!

Currently accepting submissions for VOL 2

Submission deadline: March 31, 11:59 p.m.
Published: April 2025

Specifics

  • Please send all submissions to cartsubmissions@gmail.com with the subject line: Submission – VOL ___ – [Your name as it should appear] – Title of Work”
  • Submissions can be any kind of art or writing or combination, as long as it’s your original work.
  • CART is 5.5 x 8.5 with a .125” bleed. Your work must fit within these dimensions.
  • We promise to reply to all submissions. If you do not receive a reply to your email confirming it has reached us, please follow up!

Just so we’re clear
Submissions promoting hate speech, discrimination, racism, or violence will not be accepted.

