Call for Submissions: CART!

Currently accepting submissions for VOL 2
Submission deadline: March 31, 11:59 p.m.
Published: April 2025
Specifics
- Please send all submissions to cartsubmissions@gmail.com with the subject line: Submission – VOL ___ – [Your name as it should appear] – Title of Work”
- Submissions can be any kind of art or writing or combination, as long as it’s your original work.
- CART is 5.5 x 8.5 with a .125” bleed. Your work must fit within these dimensions.
- We promise to reply to all submissions. If you do not receive a reply to your email confirming it has reached us, please follow up!
Just so we’re clear
Submissions promoting hate speech, discrimination, racism, or violence will not be accepted.