Happy Mail Monday – Fun Synchronicity Edition

Hello, friends, and welcome to Happy Mail Monday where I show you wonderful zine mail and other goodies as well as say “oh my goodness” way too much.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



***

Awesome People:

*Cynthera – 5:40

**https://cythera15.itch.io

*Sarah E. Hoffman – 15:37

**https://www.sarahehoffman.com

*Ryan of Pocket Thoughts – 22:19

**https://www.instagram.com/_my_name_is_ryan_/

**https://www.etsy.com/shop/pocketthoughts

**https://www.youtube.com/@pocketthoughts





***

Other Awesomeness:

*Eric from Bloat Games – https://www.youtube.com/@EricfromBloatGames

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co