Call for Submissions: BGLAM

Black Canvases (ISSN: 3066-8484) is a new Black cultural zine created by The Creative CoLab for artists, writers, scholar-practitioners, graduate students, and community leaders to share content related to Black fashion, culture, data science, digital humanities, digital projects, archival work, art, and BGLAM (Black Galleries Libraries Archives and Museums).

Deadline to submit: June 11th

Open to anyone of any ethnicity

The theme is express your politics

Submit and learn more at https://thecreativecolab.substack.com/p/black-canvases