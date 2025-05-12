Happy Mail Monday – Longest HMM Ever Edition

I am back once again and wowza do we have an amazing assortment of zines, stickers, and even treats! It’s a huge video, so grab a drink, a snack, and maybe even a project. Let’s check out the goodness!
As always, thank you for watching.
***
My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
***
Awesome People:
*Robby Keet – 4:02
*https://www.instagram.com/keet.creates.zines/
*Gypsy – https://www.instagram.com/bat.pig.potato/
*CJ Manmade Zines – 25:50
*https://www.instagram.com/manmadezines/
*https://manmadezines.bigcartel.com/
*Nina Zina – 36:29
*https://echopublishing.wordpress.com
*Caitlin – 49:34
*https://www.instagram.com/caitlinlidae/
*https://lidaeart.bigcartel.com/
*True Zine Marin – 1:04:18
*https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/
***
Other Awesomeness:
*Shelf of Awesome – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aE2djDcWyk
*CatMothCrow – https://catmothcrow.com
*My 2025 Planners – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RId-ofdP0tA
*My Tarot Collection – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SVzmb2M8XE
*House Flipper – https://www.shockwave.com/gamelanding/houseflip
*Sticker Robot – https://stickerobot.com/
*Juuniper – https://www.instagram.com/juunikko/
*https://www.twitch.tv/juunikko
*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
***
Channel art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co