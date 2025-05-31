Posted on by Nyx

Call for Submissions: Headstone Zine

Deadline: June 1st

A headstone is a marker for those who have passed: it can be a representation of one’s identity or legacy, a last word, a sense of closure, a transformation, or a reminder from the past carried into the future. Who or what do you want to memorialize?

We welcome work about any of these themes (literally or figuratively):

  • Memorials, remembrances, obituaries, eulogies, epitaphs, vigils, wakes
  • Cemeteries, columbaria, catacombs, and other visual culture
  • Grief, loss, bereavement, anticipatory grief, not grieving
  • Mythology, cultural practices, the afterlife, transitory states
  • Thanatology
  • An ending to a story
  • Other related themes and connections

Headstone is open to submissions and accepts both written work and visual art.

Submissions are open here for vol. 1 until Friday May 30, 2025. (link: Google Forms)

Vol. 1 will be printed in Black, Risofederal Blue, and Red.  Here’s a color preview:

