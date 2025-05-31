Northern Beaches Library’s Zine Fair 2025

You are invited to the Northern Beaches Library’s 2025 Zine Fair at Manly!

We are reaching out to potential artists who we hope are interested in joining us as a stallholder for this popular event.

Expression of interest form.

When is the Zine Fair?

The fair will run from 10am – 2pm on Saturday 26th of July, 2025.

Where is the Zine Fair?

This year the Zine Fair will be hosted by Manly Library.

We will be setting up the tables inside the library on the ground floor, with all stallholders having a half table.

This year we will be trying to put all stallholders inside the main library rather than the community room off the foyer.

Address:

1 Market Lane, Manly, NSW 2095.

Getting here:

There is a few options to get to Manly Library.

A ferry from Circular Quay

A bus from the surround of Sydney

Or parking is available in the Whistler St carpark next to the Library. All day parking for a set cost can be organised with us before the date.

Becoming a stallholder:

If you are interested in being a stallholder please fill in this expression of interest form.

Places are limited so please let us know if you’re interested as soon as you can.

Feel free to forward this email to anyone who might also like to attend!

What is the Zine Fair?

The library will host artist stalls where zines can be displayed, given away or sold.

Applying for and reserving a table is completely free, and artists retain 100% of any sales they make. The Zine Fair will also include live music, a craft corner for all ages and some workshops running throughout the event.

See below photos from the 2024 Zine Fair at Manly Library.

If you have any further questions or would like anything clarified, don’t hesitate to reach out to Youth.Librarian@northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au