Call for Submissions: BGLAM

Black Canvases (ISSN: 3066-8484) is a new Black cultural zine created by The Creative CoLab for artists, writers, scholar-practitioners, graduate students, and community leaders to share content related to Black fashion, culture, data science, digital humanities, digital projects, archival work, art, and BGLAM (Black Galleries Libraries Archives and Museums).
Deadline to submit: June 11th
Open to anyone of any ethnicity
The theme is express your politics
Submit and learn more at https://thecreativecolab.substack.com/p/black-canvases