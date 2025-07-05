Call for Submissions: BAM!

BAM, short for Books & Art Magazine is a collaborative zine aiming to collect young artists’ work – whether it be writing, illustrations or comics – in a zine! They will be released once a month or so and the artist contributes with one chapter, or a few illustrations.

To join, you have to fill out the google form linked in my linktree. Once submitted, I’ll look at it, and if you’re accepted, I’ll DM you on Discord within a few days. Then, you’ll be asked to give some examples of your work and if it’s suitable, I’ll invite you to the BAM Discord Server!

That’s where we’ll chat, give each other feedback and inspiration and, of course, submit our entries to the zine!

https://linktr.ee/baminfo