Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Hungry Mail Machines Edition

We’re back, the sun is shining, and the mail is fabulous! There’s so much colour and creativity. Enjoy all the goodness.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

***

Awesome People:

*Jose – 3:28

**https://www.instagram.com/zinerman_nogueira/

*Real Tioga – 10:42

**https://www.instagram.com/walterinowego/

*Anna – 17:16

**https://unreality.space/hello/

*Colin Burrowes – 28:55

**https://chachionacid.bandcamp.com

**https://microcosmpublishing.com/catalog/zines/67616

*Dingo X Donk – 34:34

**https://www.instagram.com/dingo_x_donk/

**https://www.dingoxdonk.com/
**Happy Mail – https://seagreenzines.com/2025/06/24/happy-mail-monday-so-much-synchronicity-edition/

***

Other Awesomeness:

*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

*Dayna CatMothCrow – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfq8yufUiMY

*Emmett – https://www.instagram.com/taj.lilbear/

**

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *