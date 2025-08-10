Call for submission: Bangs Zine – #9. The Daddy Issue

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: BANGS Issue #9 — The Daddy Issue

Fall 2025 | Closes Oct 10

We’re calling it The Daddy Issue—and we mean that in every sense. Think: biological dads, found fathers, sugar daddies, father figures, ghost dads, tender protectors, generational baggage.

We want:

— Flash fiction & nonfiction (max 300 words)

— Hybrid work

— Poetry

— Collage, photography, visual art (hi-res JPEG/PNG/TIFF, 300 dpi)

1. Send to abothley@gmail.com with subject line: THEME NAME

2. Paste writing in body of email

3. Include a short bio, headshot + social handles

4. Emerging voices welcome. All backgrounds encouraged. No fees, no payment—just love, craft & community

5. Simultaneous subs always accepted