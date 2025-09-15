Happy Mail Monday – Hello Magnolia Print Shop Edition

Hello, zine friends, and welcome to a beautiful day in the zine cave with some lovely mail from Hello Magnolia! Stickers, a beautiful zine, and plenty of rambling ahead.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



***

Awesome People:

*Hello Magnolia – 7:22

**https://www.instagram.com/hellomagnoliaprintshop

**https://linktr.ee/hellomagnoliaphotography

***

Other Awesomeness:

*Confessions of a Small Town Pizza Delivery Girl Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2025/09/12/zine-review-confessions-of-a-small-town-pizza-delivery-girl

*Manifest zine series – https://3chairspublishing.com

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko