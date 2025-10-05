Call for submission: Bangs Zine – #9. The Daddy Issue

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: BANGS Issue #9 — The Daddy Issue
Fall 2025 | Closes Oct 10
We’re calling it The Daddy Issue—and we mean that in every sense. Think: biological dads, found fathers, sugar daddies, father figures, ghost dads, tender protectors, generational baggage.
We want:
— Flash fiction & nonfiction (max 300 words)
— Hybrid work
— Poetry
— Collage, photography, visual art (hi-res JPEG/PNG/TIFF, 300 dpi)
1. Send to abothley@gmail.com with subject line: THEME NAME
2. Paste writing in body of email
3. Include a short bio, headshot + social handles
4. Emerging voices welcome. All backgrounds encouraged. No fees, no payment—just love, craft & community
5. Simultaneous subs always accepted