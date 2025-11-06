ZineWriMo Day 6: Zine Supplies Stash

Hello, zine friends!

The bits and bobs zinemakers use to create zines are almost as varied as the zines created. Haha. Today is about showing your stashes of markers, stamps, and/or anything else you have to create zines with it.

In the short below, I briefly show off my set of drawers that holds my washi collection as well as a few other frequently used goodies. If you’d like a closer look in a video at another time, please let me know.

***

Other Participants:

*Hadass – https://hadass420.wordpress.com/2025/10/30/zinewrimo-2025-glue-paper-scissors

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin

*You? Let me know if you’re joining in!