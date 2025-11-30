Posted on by Nyx

Call for Submissions: Fish Guts 2!

**Calling for fishy things! 

🐟

 @hellomagnoliaprintshop is asking for art and written submissions for Volume 2 of FISH GUTS, a zine all about tinned fish, stuffed with stories, comics, recipes and more! Please be as creative as you like with your interpretation of the theme, write a poem, send an image of your sculpture or painting, or beadwork! 

All accepted creatives will receive a complementary copy! 


Guidelines
Must be 18+ to submit
Subs Open Jan. 14th
Subs Close Feb. 1st
Join Art Club (for FREE) for full details and link to submit! 
patreon.com/HelloMagnolia

Issue coming in Spring 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *