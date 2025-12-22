Happy Mail Monday – The Canada Edition

Hello, zine friends! It’s a beautiful day, and there are beautiful zines to check out today. A new zine friend and an old zine friend have sent mail, and they are both from Canada! Enjoy the goodness.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



***

Awesome People:

*Raéclair De Lune – 8:28

**https://www.raeclairdelune.com

**https://www.youtube.com/@raeclairdeluneart

*Emmett Bear – 20:58

**https://www.instagram.com/taj.lilbear/

**https://www.youtube.com/@emmettlilbear

***

Other Awesomeness:

*

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko