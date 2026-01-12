Happy Mail Monday – Hello 2026 Edition

It’s a new year and there are new (and old) zine friends to video greet! Check out the lovely zines, newsletter, and sticker that arrived in today’s mail.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



***

Awesome People:

*Billy – 4:54

**https://iknowbilly.com

**https://www.youtube.com/user/iknowbilly

**https://www.youtube.com/@ILoveZines

*Total Liberation Zines – 18:11

**https://www.etsy.com/shop/totalliberationzines/

***

Other Awesomeness:

*Missy Kulik – https://www.missykulik.com

*Lee of Screever Zine – https://linktr.ee/thescreeverzine

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko