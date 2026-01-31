Call for Submissions: Fish Guts 2!

**Calling for fishy things!

@hellomagnoliaprintshop is asking for art and written submissions for Volume 2 of FISH GUTS, a zine all about tinned fish, stuffed with stories, comics, recipes and more! Please be as creative as you like with your interpretation of the theme, write a poem, send an image of your sculpture or painting, or beadwork!

All accepted creatives will receive a complementary copy!



Guidelines :

Must be 18+ to submit

Subs Open Jan. 14th

Subs Close Feb. 1st

Join Art Club (for FREE) for full details and link to submit!

patreon.com/HelloMagnolia

Issue coming in Spring 2026

