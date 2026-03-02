Happy Mini-Zine March!

2026 marks the 11th(!) Mini-Zine March. This is the month for celebrating all of our lovely little itty bitty creations in the zineverse. From quarter-sized to zines only as big as a thumb print, March is about creating them, reviewing them, sharing them, trading them, and everything else.

There isn’t a prompts list (but feel free to make your own!), so don’t worry about being behind on anything. Appreciate mini-zines to your heart’s content the way you want to.

And, of course, share the links so I can check out what you’re up to!

So here’s to another Mini-Zine March and celebrating the little zines in life.