Zine Review: Just Create!

Just Create!

Cashew Milk

4 pages (traditional mini-zine fold)

https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/zinesbycashewmilk

https://www.instagram.com/zinesbycashewmilk/

‘Just Create!’ is a full-colour mini-zine about the complicated feelings around creating art.

This zine is another one of those gems that ‘spoke’ to me when I first saw it and continues to speak to me. We open right up into Cashew’s thoughts about creating but in a more open-ended, writing as they think sort of style. I am absolutely here for it. Especially with my current ‘blocks’ to creativity.

“I have this sense of longing to create. I don’t think I care what it is. I just want to make stuff.”

This is a mini-zine, so I don’t want to quote anything else (the above quote is the entire first page), but I feel this zine so much. Especially the ‘how does one even’ type of thoughts in regards to creating anything as well as watching others create things. I feel it in my soul.



I like the aesthetic choice of sticking to blue and black only for the colours. It visually carried me right through the zine and added to the aforementioned ‘thoughts on paper’ style of the writing.

‘Just Create!’ is a short read, but it’s one that will help people feel less alone whether they create zines or any other form of art. Check it out.