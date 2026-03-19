Zine Review: An Annotated Copy Of The Anti-Zine: Why No One Should Get Involved With Zines

An Annotated Copy Of The Anti-Zine: Why No One Should Get Involved With Zines

Sierra DeCarmen

One-page folded mini-zine

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‘An Annotated Copy Of The Anti-Zine: Why No One Should Get Involved With Zines’ is an A7, full-colour, fully annotated funny mini-zine about the intense side of become a zinemaker.

It’s not a secret that I am an absolute stationery nerd, so a funny mini-zine that involves highlights, annotations, and even a colour code? Yes, yes, and please tell me there is another one on the way.

Speaking of the colour code, ‘An Annotated Copy Of The Anti-Zine’ opens right up with the colour key for all your highlight-loving pleasure. From ‘LOLZ’ to ‘The feels’, I had my first giggle just looking at the categories. From there we launch into a disclaimer (very good to know that no zines were harmed in the making of this zine) followed by a quote from Sierra’s mom.

After that, we jump into the intensity of inspiration, some frustrations from zinemaking (personally, I have become pretty good at writing in the dark for those 3AM bursts of inspiration that wake me up), as well as Six Reasons You May Come To Hate Zines.

“You may commence battle frequently with your computer and printer.” – Having recently had a thorough argument with my printer, I laughed out loud at this one. The frustration is truly real.

‘An Annotated Copy Of The Anti-Zine’ has nice big (thank you!) typewriter print, and every page has highlights as well as annotations in blue. The whole zine is colourful, fun, and has that beautiful mix of reality and ‘it’s funny because it’s true’ humour that made it land perfectly for me.



If you see this zine, definitely get it. You’ll definitely resonate with it – and you might even be inspired to make your own ‘Anti-Zine’.