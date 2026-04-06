Happy Mail Monday – Post-Easter Edition

Hello, zine friends, and welcome back to Happy Mail Monday! I had to take a little bit of a break, but I am back with some zine goodness for you.

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*Plush Bat Fan – 9:55

** https://www.youtube.com/@plushbatfan

*Ed Tillman – 12:55

**https://www.edtillman.net/index.html

**https://www.instagram.com/camera.ed/

*Kari Tervo – 21:38

**https://zinewiki.com/wiki/Kari_Tervo

*Colin Burrowes – 38:38

**https://chachionacid.bandcamp.com

**https://microcosmpublishing.com/

** Yeastie Girls Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2025/12/05/zine-review-yeastie-girlz-saved-my-life/

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Other Awesome People/Places:

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You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko