Artist Call Out: Northern Beaches Library’s Zine Fair 2026

You are invited to the 2026 Northern Beaches Zine Fair at Manly Library!

Expression of interest form.

When is the Zine Fair?

The fair will run from 10am – 2pm on Saturday 25th of July, 2026.

https://www.northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au/library/whats/zine-fair

Where is the Zine Fair?

The Zine Fair is held in Manly Library.

We will be setting up the tables inside the library on the ground floor, with all stallholders having a half table.

We will be putting all stallholders inside the main library on the ground floor.

Address:

1 Market Lane, Manly, NSW 2095.

Getting here:

There is a few options to get to Manly Library.

A ferry from Circular Quay

A bus from the surround of Sydney

Or parking is available in the Whistler St carpark next to the Library. All day parking for a set cost can be organised with us before the date.

Becoming a stallholder:

If you are interested in being a stallholder please fill in this expression of interest form.

Places are limited so please let us know if you’re interested by the end of June.

Feel free to forward this email to anyone who might also like to attend!

Facilitating a workshop:

Also included in the form is an expression of interest for facilitating some upcoming zine workshops at the library.

What is the Zine Fair?

The library will host artist stalls where zines can be displayed, given away or sold.

Applying for and reserving a table is completely free, and artists retain 100% of any sales they make.

The Zine Fair will also include a craft corner for all ages and some workshops running throughout the event.

See below photos from the 2025 Zine Fair at Manly Library.

If you have any further questions or would like anything clarified, don’t hesitate to reach out to Youth.Librarian@northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au