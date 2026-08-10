Happy Mail Monday – 40th Birthday Edition

What a great way to spend my birthday morning: opening zine mail! There is so much fantastic goodness and the happiest of mail for you to see today. Zines, stickers, and even more.
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
* Dan – 10:43
**https://linktr.ee/mrdangrant
* Nicole – 21:04
**https://www.instagram.com/the_secret_introvert_club/
**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/SecretIntrovertClub
* Alyce – 35:50
**https://linktr.ee/akreampuff
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Other Awesome People/Places:
* Adrian – https://www.instagram.com/shadreesden/
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You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko