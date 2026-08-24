Happy Mail Monday – Rainy Monday Edition

It’s a rainy day in the neighbourhood, but the zine cave is warm and cosy. Join me in checking out the marvellous creations from zinemakers around the world.

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*Cythera – 8:10

**https://cythera15.itch.io

*Cashew Milk – 11:25

**https://www.etsy.com/shop/zinesbycashewmilk

**https://www.instagram.com/zinesbycashewmilk/

*Jodie Christine – 27:59

**https://jodiechristine.com

**https://www.instagram.com/jodiechristinecox/

*Kia Creates – 37:05

**https://kiacreates.co.uk

**https://www.instagram.com/kia.creates/

**https://www.patreon.com/cw/kiacreates

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Other Awesome People/Places:

*Spearmint Impact On PCOS – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19585478/

*Dad, how do I? – https://www.youtube.com/@DadhowdoI

*Syllabus by Lynda Barry – https://drawnandquarterly.com/author/lynda-barry/

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You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko