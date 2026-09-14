Happy Mail Monday – Oh My Goodness x5000 Edition

Hello, snail mail friends! I hope this video finds you well and ready to check out the wonderful mail that has arrived in my post box. There are so many wonderful zines, stickers, and even a surprise care package from a new friend!
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Plush Sonic Hello Kitty Fan – 4:56
**https://www.youtube.com/@plushsonichellokittyfan
**https://www.instagram.com/plushbatfan/
*Billy – 8:21
**https://www.ilovezines.com
**https://www.youtube.com/@iknowbilly
*Hadass – 17:03
**https://ko-fi.com/pmsmess
**https://www.instagram.com/hadass420/
*Tenderfins – 37:04
**https://buymeacoffee.com/tenderfins
**https://www.instagram.com/tenderfins
*Sarah E Hoffman – 45:21
**https://www.sarahehoffman.com
**https://www.instagram.com/sarahehoffman/
*Anita – 51:48
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Other Awesome People/Places:
*Cat Moth Crow – https://catmothcrow.com
*Henry & Fafa – https://www.instagram.com/henryjaepelt/
*Snail Mail Friends – https://www.snailmailfriends.com
*I Love Zines – https://www.youtube.com/@ILoveZines
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You Can Find Me At:
https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko