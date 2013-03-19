Zine Review: Instructions for surviving the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: In rhyming couplets

Title: Instructions for surviving the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: In rhyming couplets

Author: Elizabeth Tan

Type: A3

Author Site(s): ? zombiecouplets@hotmail.com

Review: Bought from Sticky Institute

Sometimes there is elegance in simplicity… and sometimes there is a lot of humour in it, too.

I love this scene. It’s simple, there isn’t a lot of text, and the drawings are neat and cute. Pairing something like the zombie apocalypse and rhyming couplets was pure genius. I smile every time I read it – and I’ve read it plenty of times. If you see it, grab it.

STATUS: For keeps

