Zine Review: Instructions for surviving the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: In rhyming couplets

Title: Instructions for surviving the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: In rhyming couplets
Author: Elizabeth Tan
Type: A3
Author Site(s): ? zombiecouplets@hotmail.com
Review: Bought from Sticky Institute
Sometimes there is elegance in simplicity… and sometimes there is a lot of humour in it, too.
I love this scene. It’s simple, there isn’t a lot of text, and the drawings are neat and cute. Pairing something like the zombie apocalypse and rhyming couplets was pure genius. I smile every time I read it – and I’ve read it plenty of times. If you see it, grab it.
STATUS: For keeps
