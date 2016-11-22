51 Ideas for Your Next Zine

I am someone who always has a list of ideas running, so I tend to forget that other people sometimes don’t know what they want to write about. As your resident zine enthusiast, I think it’s my duty to be as helpful as possible in your journey to making a zine. So here are…
51 Ideas for Your First/Next Zine
In no particular order…
- Your life! Yep, start a perzine
- Mental health/mental illness
- A physical condition/illness
- Politcal zine
- A holiday, road trip, etc
- Moving house/self/etc
- Your favourite animal, species, pet
- Zine reviews
- A zine about zines – the lovely ‘zine zine’
- Your spiritual and/or religious views
- A television show
- A movie, series of movies, or genre of movies
- A book, series of books, or genre of books
- Book reviews
- Poetry zine
- A sport, sports person, or team
- A fiction zine with a single story or a collection of stories
- Photography zine
- A game, series of games, specific games platform, genre of games
- A band, musician, or genre of music
- Comic! Illustrate your life, a fictional story, anything
- A colouring zine
- Sex, sexuality, views about sex-related topics
- Your heritage/background
- Your hobby
- Your collection
- A ‘how to’ guide
- A ‘how to’ guide for something that isn’t real/hasn’t occurred/been needed yet (like ‘how to actually taste a rainbow’)
- A social issue you feel strongly about
- Nature, gardening, or other outdoor-focus
- Interview someone, a group of people, or several people individually
- DIY zine
- Something silly
- A spotlight on your hometown
- Lists!
- A lifestyle choice you have made or want to make
- 24-hour zine thing (whatever it is, make it in 24 hours or less)
- Art zine
- Split zine (you do one half/part and someone/other people do the other)
- Single topic, multiple perspectives
- Parenting/raising children
- Your craft
- A collection of recipes
- Experiments in cooking
- Relationships
- Current events
- A zine centred around a specific event
- Fashion
- Secrets
- Randomness all shoved into one zine
Advertisements
5 thoughts on “51 Ideas for Your Next Zine”
Giving my some ideas of zines I can make (now just gotta actually make them xD), thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Onto the next step! 😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m starting out in zines a little later than most – I’m 50+. I’m currently working on a perzine about my relationship with food & another about moving from the city to the country. I’m a Native New Yorker who moved from the heart of Manhattan to the Cape Cod country-side in 2013 – and I don’t drive. Fortunately my husband and I are sharing a home with our daughter and son-in-law who both drive and have cars. I’m looking forward to sending copies to you when they are completed. Sending good vibes your way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello Frances! I am so excited to hear that. One thing I really love about zines is how you can find so many different perspectives – and it sounds like you have and will have plenty of stories to share about all sorts of things! I look forward to seeing your zines, and I hope you love making them so much that you can’t help but keep making. Good vibes right back to you from Australia!
LikeLike
[…] down everything you can think of as fast as you can. You may want to write down or print out 51 Ideas for Your Next Zine as a way of getting […]
LikeLike