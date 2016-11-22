General

51 Ideas for Your Next Zine

So Many Zines

I am someone who always has a list of ideas running, so I tend to forget that other people sometimes don’t know what they want to write about. As your resident zine enthusiast, I think it’s my duty to be as helpful as possible in your journey to making a zine. So here are…

51 Ideas for Your First/Next Zine

In no particular order…

  1. Your life! Yep, start a perzine
  2. Mental health/mental illness
  3. A physical condition/illness
  4. Politcal zine
  5. A holiday, road trip, etc
  6. Moving house/self/etc
  7. Your favourite animal, species, pet
  8. Zine reviews
  9. A zine about zines – the lovely ‘zine zine’
  10. Your spiritual and/or religious views
  11. A television show
  12. A movie, series of movies, or genre of movies
  13. A book, series of books, or genre of books
  14. Book reviews
  15. Poetry zine
  16. A sport, sports person, or team
  17. A fiction zine with a single story or a collection of stories
  18. Photography zine
  19. A game, series of games, specific games platform, genre of games
  20. A band, musician, or genre of music
  21. Comic! Illustrate your life, a fictional story, anything
  22. A colouring zine
  23. Sex, sexuality, views about sex-related topics
  24. Your heritage/background
  25. Your hobby
  26. Your collection
  27. A ‘how to’ guide
  28. A ‘how to’ guide for something that isn’t real/hasn’t occurred/been needed yet (like ‘how to actually taste a rainbow’)
  29. A social issue you feel strongly about
  30. Nature, gardening, or other outdoor-focus
  31. Interview someone, a group of people, or several people individually
  32. DIY zine
  33. Something silly
  34. A spotlight on your hometown
  35. Lists!
  36. A lifestyle choice you have made or want to make
  37. Mail
  38. 24-hour zine thing (whatever it is, make it in 24 hours or less)
  39. Art zine
  40. Split zine (you do one half/part and someone/other people do the other)
  41. Single topic, multiple perspectives
  42. Parenting/raising children
  43. Your craft
  44. A collection of recipes
  45. Experiments in cooking
  46. Relationships
  47. Current events
  48. A zine centred around a specific event
  49. Fashion
  50. Secrets
  51. Randomness all shoved into one zine
5 thoughts on “51 Ideas for Your Next Zine

  2. I’m starting out in zines a little later than most – I’m 50+. I’m currently working on a perzine about my relationship with food & another about moving from the city to the country. I’m a Native New Yorker who moved from the heart of Manhattan to the Cape Cod country-side in 2013 – and I don’t drive. Fortunately my husband and I are sharing a home with our daughter and son-in-law who both drive and have cars. I’m looking forward to sending copies to you when they are completed. Sending good vibes your way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Hello Frances! I am so excited to hear that. One thing I really love about zines is how you can find so many different perspectives – and it sounds like you have and will have plenty of stories to share about all sorts of things! I look forward to seeing your zines, and I hope you love making them so much that you can’t help but keep making. Good vibes right back to you from Australia!

      Like

      Reply

