51 Ideas for Your Next Zine

I am someone who always has a list of ideas running, so I tend to forget that other people sometimes don’t know what they want to write about. As your resident zine enthusiast, I think it’s my duty to be as helpful as possible in your journey to making a zine. So here are…

51 Ideas for Your First/Next Zine

In no particular order…

Your life! Yep, start a perzine Mental health/mental illness A physical condition/illness Politcal zine A holiday, road trip, etc Moving house/self/etc Your favourite animal, species, pet Zine reviews A zine about zines – the lovely ‘zine zine’ Your spiritual and/or religious views A television show A movie, series of movies, or genre of movies A book, series of books, or genre of books Book reviews Poetry zine A sport, sports person, or team A fiction zine with a single story or a collection of stories Photography zine A game, series of games, specific games platform, genre of games A band, musician, or genre of music Comic! Illustrate your life, a fictional story, anything A colouring zine Sex, sexuality, views about sex-related topics Your heritage/background Your hobby Your collection A ‘how to’ guide A ‘how to’ guide for something that isn’t real/hasn’t occurred/been needed yet (like ‘how to actually taste a rainbow’) A social issue you feel strongly about Nature, gardening, or other outdoor-focus Interview someone, a group of people, or several people individually DIY zine Something silly A spotlight on your hometown Lists! A lifestyle choice you have made or want to make Mail 24-hour zine thing (whatever it is, make it in 24 hours or less) Art zine Split zine (you do one half/part and someone/other people do the other) Single topic, multiple perspectives Parenting/raising children Your craft A collection of recipes Experiments in cooking Relationships Current events A zine centred around a specific event Fashion Secrets Randomness all shoved into one zine

Advertisements