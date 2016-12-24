Calls for Submissions

Call for Submissions: Thoughts Of You – A Dennis Wilson Fanzine

NyxLeave a comment

Theme: Anything inspired by the life, death and songs/music of Dennis Wilson, and/or his inspiration / contributions / role in The Beach Boys.

*Ongoing/no deadline.*

Looking for poems, fiction, humour, photos, art (illustration / collage /comics / memes, photoshops/edits /whatever) essays / articles / reviews, diary comics / graphic essays, memories / tributes &/or personal fan/fandom stories and tributes or anything else you can create.

Zine format will be colour & b/w pdf / A4 b/w print edition (+ pos a colour edition).
Planning to sell the finished zine grassroots homeless / anti-poverty charities.
Published contributers will recieve a free copy.
Long formal post w/ more info, (needs tweaking) http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/post/152496063727/thoughts-of-you-zine-call-for

About the zine/blog / Basic idea

Interested in submitting or have any questions?
http://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/ask
www.facebook.com/dwfanzine/
or dwzine (at) gmail (dot)com

