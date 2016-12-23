Zine Review: Adulting: How to Be an Adultier Adult

Adulting: How to Be an Adultier Adult

Dr Faith G. Harper

http://faithgharper.com/

Is it weird for me to be reading this when I’m 30? I’m going to go with ‘no’ because I liked it so much.

Adulting: How to Be an Adultier Adult may be the title, but this zine is about life and being a decent human being. It’s the ‘don’t sweat the small stuff’ zine that I actually read – and I enjoyed it.

Just because ‘adulting’ has a cute-ish name doesn’t mean that adulting isn’t difficult, confusing, confronting, and a whole lot of different things. This zine does a great job of reminding you that, yeah, it’s bloody hard without giving you a bottle and throwing you a pity party.

Because adulting, in the end, is not just what we do. It’s who we are when we are our best and most mature selves in every situation.

Plus, how could a list that starts with ‘don’t be a dick’ be a bad thing?

When it comes to the list, though, I have to say that the ‘mind your language’ section is my favourite. It reminds you how just one word in a sentence can mean the difference between showing yourself or anyone else respect and showing disrespect.

Maybe you’re struggling with the whole adulting concept or maybe you’ve been adulting just fine for a long time. No matter where you are on the scale, I think this zine has a few things that we could all use being reminded of every now and then.