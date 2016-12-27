I’m Dreaming… Of An Organised 2017

I must admit that, this holiday season, I am more excited about the new year than I am about the other stuff.

I’m not usually someone who ‘gets into’ a new year being a new or blank slate, I don’t do resolutions, so on and so forth. But perhaps it’s the desperation of a bad year after a series of bad years (I’ve been counting, and life started to get gradually more awful in 2011) that has me grumpy enough to be more active in making things happen in my life.

I’ve been working on various charts, lists, and the like not only to be more organised in 2017 but to be able to get rid of a lot of the extra stuff that is floating around my office. Papers, notebooks, stationery, odds, ends, knick knacks… I want to get rid of most of it, and the way for me to do that is to condense what I do need into a few spaces.

The picture above is part of my zine organising. Everything in one place. One step closer to being a better Sea Green Zines. I’m doing better than I have in the past, but there are still things – podcasting maybe? YouTube videos maybe? more than two reviews a week? – that I want to do but haven’t been able to because I’m still often one step behind.

As you may have guessed at this point, this is a bit of a prattle on post, mostly because this is all I’ve been working on. I do get fixated on things and have to do it ALL RIGHT NOW. (Breaking up tasks isn’t my strong suit.) I would love to see what you’ve been working on, what you received if you celebrated with gifts, what your hopes/plans/goals are for the new year. Are you a resolution type person?

Let me know in the comments.🙂