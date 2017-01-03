Happy Mail

First Happy Mail of 2017!

NyxLeave a comment

I think I need to stop making assumptions. About anything. I assumed the post box would be a hollow, echo-y cave for the next week or two (post Christmas mail is sooooo slow). Lo and behold!

kayla-rosen-happy-mail

Happy mail from Kayla Rosen!

Kayla actually emailed me and let me have my pick of one zine – and boy was that hard to choose. I am so happy, though, because this is definitely a zine I could do well with reading right now. Kayla puts it best:

In my experience, affirmations are most powerful when they also acknowledge how unpleasant reality can be. I want affirmations that can meet me in the pit of hopelessness and despair to lift me up a little, not ones that ask me to wish or believe my way out.

So ready to dive in.

I hope everyone is having an awesome week!

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s