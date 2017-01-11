2017 Zine Plans

Forgive the last post, my friends. The timing doesn’t matter as much these days with the way blogs and the internet works, but I’d like to stay at least mostly consistent in my posting. Alas, I’m improving my health this year (day 11 no sugar – woo!), and my new morning routine has thrown everything else out.

As much as I said that I don’t have resolutions as such, I realised that I do actually have plans for the year ahead.

Zine-wise, I want to create my PCOS Zine because it’s a subject very close to my heart, so I’ll keep crossing fingers that I’ll get entries in. I also have plans for a hemp vs cotton zine, a review zine, as well as a few others.

Don’t Call Me Cupcake and Dear Anonymous will continue on as they are. Because I love them. Hehe.

Calendar-wise…

I want to go to Festival of the Photocopier, but it’s very much up in the air right now due to finances. I’m so close to Melbourne, but it still costs to get there, unfortunately. For now, it’s crossing fingers and saving all the bikkies.

Mini-Zine March rises again! I only started this last year, but it’s been on my mind for months. I fully plan on getting right into mini-zines for the month of March.

July is International Zine month, and I’m jumping in again this year.

This starts to get into the ‘up in the air’ time that is the Great Big Interstate SeaGreenZines Move 2017. We’ll get a better idea of the timeline possibly as soon as February, but for right now, we’re looking at late July to early September as ‘might be moving somewhere in here’ time. I’ll be working hard in the months before then to make sure the transition is as smooth (and unnoticeable) as possible here on the blog.

What a big year ahead! And I can’t forget that I’ll probably hit my 200th review this year as well. No rest for the zine obsessed. 😉

Well that’s me for this year. Feel free to link your ‘plans for 2017’ posts in the comments.