Happy autumn to the southern hemisphere, happy March, and happy day!
No, I am not actually that perky, but hey, it’s the beginning of a new month. Plus, I get to use alliteration, and that’s always a good day for me.
What’s up with the banner? Weeeeeell, I have been saving all my mini (A6/A7 and smaller) zines for a while now because I wanted March to be all about the mini-zines. ❤ Some of my favourite zines are itty bitties, and I figured I would reserve March for showering them with my love and adoration.
This means that all of my Thursday/Friday reviews this month will be of mini-zines PLUS I will also be putting up bonus reviews on Wednesdays.
I was going to run some giveaways as well, but my printer is dry and I have to pay for my post box, so finances aren't cool right now. But I'm hoping that the extra reviews and mini-zine focus for the month will still make it fun.
Are you working on a mini-zine? Do you have one? More? Leave a comment. 🙂
4 thoughts on “Happy Mini-Zine March!”
I love mini-zines too! I’m excited to see the ones you review. I made a couple of my own back in september. Here’s the post, if you want to check them out. 🙂 https://dreamsandletters.wordpress.com/2015/09/27/mini-zines/
Thank you for the link. 🙂 They look lovely.
I’m going to try to get in a variety of different zines that are smaller than A5 size. I’m looking forward to sharing.
Thank you very much. Looking forward to reading your posts! 😀
[…] Mini-Zine March rises again! I only started this last year, but it’s been on my mind for months. I fully plan on getting right into mini-zines for the month of March. […]
