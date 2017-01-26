The Good, The Bad, & The Sucky

Hello! I hope you’re having a wonderful day. It’s Australia Day here in Oz, and I know that brings up a lot of mixed feelings, so I’ll mention it and then leave it be.

I know Thursdays are meant for reviews only – and there will be a review later this arvo – but I wanted to post this sooner rather than later.

The Good

I am so happy to say that my PCOS collab zine is taking off, and there will even be a comic in it!

I’ve never created a zine with a comic in it, so I’m very excited to be working with someone who makes them. Telling her story visually will be a wonderful thing to have in the zine.

Also, thanks to a shout out from Sticky Institute, there is very likely going to be more content than I first anticipated. (But please submit if you want to! The more the merrier!

The Bad

This isn’t so much bad as me simply apologising for disappearing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things are… interesting for Wanderer and me right now (life-wise, not relationship-wise), and we have had a lot to work out and a lot of hard decisions to make. A lot of it is for possibilities rather than things that will definitely happen, but it’s better to make the plans of actions sooner rather than when (if) they happen and a lot of emotion is involved.

Please also forgive my vagueness, but no one wants to hear me prattle on about my woes anyway. We’re all dealing with tough things!

The Sucky

This is one of those decisions that was really hard to make… I won’t be attending Festival of the Photocopier 2017.

While I imagine it’s not exactly a huge thing for me not to be there to anyone in particular, it does break my heart a little. I was really looking forward to it, but circumstances being what they are…

The silver lining to this is that Sticky has a waiting list for people wanting a table, and now someone who didn’t think they would have a table will now be able to.

Anyway, that’s me for the day. Review to come soon.