Currently – Dear Anonymous, PCOS, & Asimov the Cat

Alas, no happy mail this week, but I do have a lot on the go to talk about.

I was not able to make it to Sticky Institute’s Festival of the Photocopier 2017, but I did live vicariously through all the wonderful people who Instagramed it and otherwise shared it. Thank you to everyone who did that. It soothed my sad, zine-loving soul a bit.

I am rocking the outgoing mail (finally), so if you’re expecting mail from me – it’s going out today! Pictured above is a birthday postcard for my nephew. (She may be my sister from another mister, but I still call him my nephew.) It’s nice to be sending out mail again. It just doesn’t feel right when the mail in my life stagnates.

The PCOS zine is coming along well, and I am so, so happy to get the word out about this condition. It’s so close to my heart, and I’m honoured women are sharing their stories with me and the world.

We have had a delay however, so if you want to share your PCOS story, please send it to me ASAP at theauthor@inkyblots.com. 250-500 words would be good (but don’t sweat it if it doesn’t quite fit). Comics, poetry, and other art is welcome – just be aware that it will be printed with A5 page in black and white.

Dear Anonymous 6 is finally coming along. Contributors will, of course, receive their copies first, and then I will get to listing it in both physical and PDF form at my Etsy shop.

Speaking of which, I do have plans to FINALLY switch the name over to Sea Green Zines. InkyBlots was my small business under which I made journals, cards, zines, sold my novels, etc. Times being what they are, it’s time to let the InkyBlots name die (as far as being on my Etsy, anyway) and embrace that which is Sea Green Zines.

Beautiful zine cat Asimov is doing pretty well these days on the higher dosage of antibiotics. Those are to tide him over until his operation next Tuesday.

You can read his full story here if you are interested. Full disclosure: it is a fundraising page. Though the amount has been met, anything additional (or any zine sales, for that matter) are greatly appreciated. The amount raised there is the vet’s estimate of the minimum of what this operation will cost. If we raise any more of that, it will go towards making up any gap there is in the cost as well as his after-care costs like antibiotics, bandages, etc.