Happy Mail

Happy Mail – The Brazil Edition!

NyxLeave a comment

Happy mail! After sending out a huge stack of mail this morning, this was such a lovely surprise – and all the way from Brazil!

happy-mail-from-henry-jaepelt

Henry and I have chatted a bit about zines, and he asked if he could send along a couple of his zines. (Yes, please!) It took three weeks on the dot, but they have arrived here safe and sound!

The really fun thing about these comic zines is that they are in Portuguese, and I have no idea how to read Portuguese. I think it’s a great and fun way to find out just how much can be translated through images alone. (Of course, in the letter, Henry was happy to offer his help in translation if I need it.)

I’m so happy! This has really shone some sunshine on my day and put a spring in my step.

I hope everyone out there is having a wonderful start to the week. If not, I hope it gets better in a hurry!

