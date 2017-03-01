Zine Review: The Perks of Being a Librarian

The Perks of Being a Librarian

Karys

gallergirlzine@gmail.com

The Perks of Being a Librarian is a one-page multi-fold zine listing reasons that it’s pretty awesome to be a librarian.

At one reason per page with text-only pages, you’ll get through this mini-zine in under thirty seconds. Even so, the thoughts that may bubble up in your mind while reading them may cause you to pause or smile more more than once like I did.

While none of the things were surprising or revealing to me (librarian was one career choice that nearly happened for me), it was still nice to read them all collected together like related tidbits.

This is a very quick zine to read and enjoy, but I can easily see it being a fun, small gift for a librarian or someone looking to be a librarian.

