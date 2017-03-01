Zine Reviews

Zine Review: The Perks of Being a Librarian

NyxLeave a comment

the-perks-of-being-a-librarian-zine

The Perks of Being a Librarian
Karys
gallergirlzine@gmail.com

The Perks of Being a Librarian is a one-page multi-fold zine listing reasons that it’s pretty awesome to be a librarian.

At one reason per page with text-only pages, you’ll get through this mini-zine in under thirty seconds. Even so, the thoughts that may bubble up in your mind while reading them may cause you to pause or smile more more than once like I did.

While none of the things were surprising or revealing to me (librarian was one career choice that nearly happened for me), it was still nice to read them all collected together like related tidbits.

This is a very quick zine to read and enjoy, but I can easily see it being a fun, small gift for a librarian or someone looking to be a librarian.

Advertisements

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s