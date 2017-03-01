Announcements

Happy Mini-Zine March!

Nyx2 Comments

Mini-Zine March

Hello, March! Hello, autumn (for the southern hemisphere)!

Hello Mini-Zine Month!

That’s right. If the post title and banner wasn’t quite enough to let you know, it’s definitely Mini-Zine March.This is only the second year that I’ve been doing this, so it’s not as organised or big or cool as I’d like it to be, but it’s still fun.

I think.

Last year I celebrated my love for the awesome itty bitty creations of zine makers by putting up reviews of only mini-zines for the entire month PLUS bonus reviews on Wednesday!

The tradition shall continue on! That means that the first mini-zine review of the month will be coming later today.

If you have a mini-zine, make mini-zines, like mini-zines or are happy to talk about mini-zines, you can go ahead and grab the banner above if you like. Even if you don’t, let me know about your post(s) so I can check it (them) out!

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Happy Mini-Zine March!

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s