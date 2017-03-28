I realised that it’s been a while since I’ve done one of these posts, and I wanted to do something a little more relaxed today. I had a trial of anti-anxiety meds for the first time in a long time, and the side effects proved to be too much. So I’m coming off them and having a bit of a time of it at the moment. Here’s to gentle days when we need them…

The zine showcase at the Melbourne Art Book Fair was exhausting but a lot of fun.

Mini-Zine March is swiftly coming to a close already. Hannah Brown participated if you’d like to check out what Hannah has been working on for the month.

I’m working on a new zine that should be finished this week or next. I started making an ‘intro to bullet journalling’ book for a friend of mine, and the encouragement from friends of mine prompted me to dive in and make a zine of the project.

My friend has her book now (and loves it), but the original book was an odd shape. So now I’m making it into A5 size to scan and print. I had thought that the whole thing might make me sick of bullet journals, but it really hasn’t.

Well that’s me for now. I appreciate your understanding while I deal with the very much ‘ugh’ side of anti-anxiety meds. I’ll be back tomorrow for the final week of Mini-Zine March reviews!

