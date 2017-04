I’ve just finished a new zine! And I really love it.

What started out as a fun project to show my friend how to start bullet journalling has turned into a 40 page, full colour zine. It’s chock full about bullet journalling and all the fun things you can do with it.

No idea what bullet journalling is? It’s a whole life organisation system. The creator of it has a website: www.bulletjournal.com

You can get the print version or the digital version (because shipping costs stink).

