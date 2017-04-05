Taking the Day to Read and Review

Hello!

Does anyone else find it hard to switch gears, even if only for a minute, when you’re really focused on a task? That’s definitely me.

I’ve decided to take the day to get ahead on some zine reviews. Not a lot irks me more than getting behind in reviews and/or feeling like I am rushing through zines. I want to take my time with each and every one of them, which is why I tend to horde anything beyond a rating of ‘simple’ because I’m someone who can have a hard time focusing.

Sorry. Little tangent there. Anyway, the last thing I want to be at any point again is behind or rushed with reviews. So today I am enjoying a gorgeous day withe some gorgeous zines so I can keep sharing these wonderful creations with you.

Back tomorrow.

