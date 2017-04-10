Done, Doing, Dreaming

Bits and Bobs Update

Nyx

Well, winter has definitely arrived in Victoria in grand fashion with a massive pissing down rainstorm with plenty of thunder. These are the sorts of days that put me in the mood to bundle up and poke away at various admin tasks.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t make it very exciting for you.

Unless you get really excited about me updating the zine review index.

While I’m puttering away with background stuff, I have updated the zine video playlist with some more video goodness to keep your awesome self entertained.

And if you have any suggestions for what you’d like to see me do if I ever get to making videos…

