Zine Review: Brazine!

Brazine is an ‘introduction to bras’ that you may think you don’t need (if you have breasts), but you probably do.

In a ‘101’ style, Brazine covers band sizes, cup sizes, and other bra basics to get you started. It’s a short zine that gives you a lot of information with a personal story introduction. It also includes a further reading resource list and creator contact details.

What more could you ask for?

This zine is obviously for a specific audience, but it’s an important zine. Wearing the wrong bra – especially when you have bigger breasts – can have serious health implications. As someone who falls into falls into that category, I appreciate this zine!

