Best Laid Plans + Copy & Destroy Zine Collectiv

I was planning on writing about my thoughts on the Broken Pencil Zine Awards call out and posting that today, but it turned out to be a much bigger project than I thought it would be. I started bright and early, but I’m not quite ready.

So instead, I’m putting up a call out from a zine collective close to my heart: the Brisbane-based Copy and Destroy!

We wanna give the space a lil revamp. Time to bring in some new content. Anti racism/queerphobia posters wanted, art prints, and zines, all printed here for you and the space. If you figure out a unique design, get some extra printing credits with Visible Ink.

Check out Copy and Destroy on Facebook!

