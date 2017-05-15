Done/Doing/Dreaming – The ‘I Need a New Title’ Edition

I like ‘Done, Doing, Dreaming’ but I feel more like I want these to be coffee catch up type chats rather than status updates… Something to think about.

Alas, it’s not quite a week without happy mail, but it’s a little more complicated than usual. I received an awesome postcard from my friend Black Wolf, but it’s one of those 3D type ones that doesn’t photograph well. So not photo here, but I did put a little video up on my Instagram showing me wiggling it about in all its 3D glory if you want to check it out.

I feel like I haven’t done one of these ‘chat’ posts in a while. Yes, I had to change things up a bit at the beginning of a month, but a quick search tells me that I haven’t done much since a tiny bits and bobs update toward the beginning of April.

(Also the same day I last updated the Zine Review Index, funnily enough. I promise it’s on the to-do list.)

I’m still adjusting to the ME diagnosis, but the more I research, the more I realise that I’m fairly lucky on the spectrum of things. Continuing adjustments in my thinking and how I do things should see a level of normalcy that will be good. The diagnosis threw me for more of a loop than I realised, and I should have taken more time, but I’m feeling empowered again about taking control of my health.

I’m terribly behind in emails, of course, so if you have emailed or posted blogs, I will catch up. There are things that need to be done outside before our rental inspection in a few weeks and before the weather turns, so I’m not at the computer as much as I need to be. But I need to take advantage of sunshine and energy while it’s available.

As mentioned, I do need to update the Zine Review Index – and the Available Zines page as well.

A couple people have asked me about selling zines on Etsy and other online sales options. I do have plans for a thorough post on the subject because it’s an important issue with wallets getting tighter for so many of us.

I’ve also been asked my thoughts on the zine competition charging $20 to submit, and I’m stewing on that one as well.

Though it does take me a while to get to these things, please don’t let that deter you from making any requests about post topics. If my opinion or knowledge has anything to add, then I’m happy to give it.

On the zine front, plans remain plans, though I mean to put some steam in them this week.

I am planning on getting a call for submissions up for the next Umbrella zine. Please don’t let the lack of a formal call being up yet stop you, however. If you have a PCOS story and/or any questions, you can always email me at theauthor(at)inkyblots.com

I am (finally) making more strides in regards to the zine zine project I am working on. I’ll have a better idea of exactly what I need later this week, but if you have a story about your first zine and how you came across it, I’d love to include your story in the zine! Please get in contact. 🙂

I think I’ll leave it there for now. I’ve certainly prattled on enough for a day.

I hope you are all doing well, and if not, that whatever is bringing you down will pass quickly. My best wishes to you always!

Advertisements