General

Rental Inspection Eve

NyxLeave a comment

See? I am learning. I didn’t make firm plans to post on Tuesday or today because I knew my rental inspection (a mere 15 hours away, but who is counting?) would cause a lot of stress and anxiety. And here we are! No promises broken – though my own personal disappointment because how dare the world tear me away from my love of zines?!

I wanted to say thank you for your patience. With Wanderer’s long recovery complicated by a nasty cold and this inspection, I have been all over the place.

The epitome of this? This arvo I ran around doing errands for a bit and only fully realised in the middle of getting groceries that my knickers that were only a couple months ago too small are now too big. With a tight belt holding up my pants because they are also now too big, you can imagine the wonderful time I had completing my errands.

On that fun note, I’ll wrap this up. I’ll be back tomorrow post-inspection with a fresh new zine review for you. ❤

Advertisements

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s