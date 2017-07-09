International Zine Month

International Zine Month 2017 Day 9: Hello, Hello

Write a letter to a zine maker that you don’t know

Another International Zine Month day, and another International Zine Month activity!

I’m going to tweak today’s activity a little bit because, well, I have a koala postcard!

So cute.

The temptation is to write someone I do know, but that’s not the prompt! So I’m taking the chance that the address Maxx of Reverse Cougar Years listed in her zine is still her current address.

If it’s not, someone else can have a nice surprise. ^_^

